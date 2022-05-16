Patricia Pennington Idstrom, 87, of Aventura, FL, died peacefully on April 21, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
She was a longtime member of Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in Minneapolis, and St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Morehead City, NC, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
A longtime patron and lover of the arts, she often volunteered and assisted with fundraising efforts for the NC Symphony. She was a business owner for many years, opening Patricia Pennington, Ltd. shortly after moving to Morehead City, where she sold a variety of gifts, stationery, lingerie and fabrics. She also worked for several years in radio advertising in and around eastern NC.
“Patty” loved living close to the water, traveling to New York to take in a Broadway show or opera at the Metropolitan Opera, and of course, spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Michael John Legeros (Julie) of Raleigh, NC; daughter, Lisa Clark (Tim); grandson, Nico Clark, and granddaughter, Maya Clark, all of Winston-Salem, NC, son, Timothy Legeros of Fort Lauderdale, FL; sister Dr. Susan Krook (James), of Hudson, WI; and John Pennington Jr. (Barbara) of Atlanta, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Linneus Godfrey Idstrom, parents, John and Helen Pennington, and sisters Olive Jean Pennington and Virginia Elizabeth Pennington.
