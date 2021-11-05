Donald “Duck” Taylor, 86, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Tuttles Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Homer Morris officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Taylor of Beaufort; son, Timothy Taylor and wife, Kim of Beaufort; three grandsons, Michael Aaron Marth of Board Creek; Christopher Scott Marth of Beaufort; Corey Ray Taylor of Beaufort; three great granddaughters, Gracelynn, Teagan, and Stevie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Dollie Taylor; wife, Kay Willis Taylor; brother, Milton Taylor; and his best friend, Bonzell Lewis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
