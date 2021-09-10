Helen H. Anderson, 87, formerly of Pine Knoll Shores, died late Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Athens, Ohio.
A memorial service will be planned in Pine Knoll Shores and announced at a later date
Her passing was sudden and unexpected, leaving family and friends deeply saddened by the loss of a loving and remarkable woman. She will be truly missed in so many ways by all those who felt and knew her warm, generous, and one-of-a-kind spirit.
Born June 11, 1934 in Kingwood, WV, she was the daughter of the late Francis Hess and Helen Carol Hess. After graduating Kingwood High School, Helen was nominated and rewarded with a full scholarship to Fairmont State College. Upon receiving a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she moved to Pittsburgh and taught full-time at Davidson Elementary. In 1958, Helen met and married the love of her life, the late John O. Anderson, and the two would remain married until his passing in 2002. While in Pittsburgh, she owned and operated Helen Anderson Needle Design Studio (HANDS), a supply company for cross stitch and needlepoint projects, and an outlet for her longstanding passion for quilting and needlework.
Helen retired with her husband to Pine Knoll Shores, NC, where she established a notable and impactful presence in several community groups. Having joined the philanthropic women’s educational organization P.E.O. in Pittsburgh, she extended her involvement to chapters in Morehead City and eventually, Athens. A certified quilting instructor at Carteret Community College in Morehead City, she led many workshops and classes throughout the area. Helen was a member of the Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club, several local book clubs, and All Saints Anglican Church of Newport, NC, where she was active in the church choir. She nourished her love of singing not only during weekly services in the church but also through community performances as a member of the Crystal Coast Choral Society, which carried her and her voice to renowned places such as Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Judith Anderson of Pittsburgh, PA, and Jennifer (Lewis) Siegel of Virginia Beach, VA; two sons, Jeffrey (Angela) Anderson of Athens and John (Audrey) Anderson of Murraysville, PA; five grandchildren, Ian Anderson, Reed Anderson, Hannah (Kollin) Gilkey, Ryan Siegel, and Jackie Siegel; three great-grandchildren, Alexander Anderson, Julia Anderson, and Raelyn Grace Gilkey; and a sister, Estella Dunham of Huntsville, AL.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, John O. Anderson; two sisters, Virginia O’Neil and Mary Alice Raines; and a brother, Frank Hess.
Helen will be missed dearly, but her family and friends are extremely grateful for the immense joy, laughter, and love she shared throughout her lifetime. The countless wonderful memories will always be remembered in our minds, and her presence will always be felt in our hearts.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PEO Scholarship Fund in care of Karen Askew, 551 Egret Lake Drive, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.