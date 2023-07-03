Captain James (Jim) Nienstedt, USMC, Retired, 91, of Smyrna, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11am Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Jim was born on January 9, 1932, in Queens, NY. In 1951 he began his career in the US Marine Corps: he served in Korea and two tours in Viet Nam retiring in 1973. He was married to Fran Nienstedt for 70 years, raising three sons during their years as a traveling military family. After retirement, they remained in Havelock where Jim began a career with the city. He served two terms as a City Commissioner. Both Jim and Fran were active in local bowling leagues and were supporters of local youth baseball.
Jim was preceded in death by Fran and their youngest son, John F. Nienstedt.
He is survived by two sons - James F. Nienstedt Jr (Vermadel) of Williston, and Kenneth W. Nienstedt, of Havelock; two granddaughters - Christina Marie Priddy and Megan Renee Pavy (Charles); five great-grandchildren - Viktoria Christine Priddy, Charly Marie Priddy, Alyssa Nicole Hall, Addison Paige Pavy, Haleigh Elizabeth Pavy, Cameron John Pavy; two great-great-grandchildren - Braxton Khai Morris and Ruby Suman.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
