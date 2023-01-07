MYRNA FRANCES SMITH, Newport
Myrna Frances Smith, 82, of Newport, NC passed away at her home on January 7, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joseph Parker. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Robert Davis Jr., Morehead City
Robert Walker Davis Jr., 80, Morehead City, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Home. Services are incomplete at this time Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Amanda "Mandy" Sautner, Newport
Amanda Sautner, passed away on January 5, 2023. Services are incomplete at this time Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Tesey Sparks, Harkers Island
Patricia "Tesey" Sparks, 64, of Harkers Island, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Louann Lewis Malishewsky
Louann Lewis Malishewsky, 46, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Louann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Malishewsky,
JOHN M. ASHBY III, Emerald Isle
John M. Ashby III, 75, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at his home. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ROBERT DWIGHT EMERSON JR.. Havelock
Robert Dwight Emerson Jr., 94, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. His service will be held at a later date. Robert was born on June 16, 1928, in San Mateo, California, to the late Robert and Elizabeth Emerson.
