Winnie Lou Styron Goodwin, 74, of Cedar Island, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Jonathan Griffin and Pastor Nelson Koonce.
Winnie loved God, her family and friends. She enjoyed evening visits with her sisters and Sunday morning rides to church with Blondie. She always enjoyed rides to the beach and watching kite surfers or to see Christmas lights. She’d never pass up a pot of steamed oysters or a plate of fried oysters. She touched many children’s lives as her kids and grandkids were growing up. Everyone has a story to tell and she had a nickname for everyone. She will always be remembered for her toughness, dislike of shoes and love for ice cold Pepsi and a Moon Pie.
Winnie is survived by her three children, Marjorie Martinez and her husband Kim of Atlantic, Cindy Austin and her husband Donald of Ocracoke and Joe Goodwin and his wife Jennifer of Cedar Island; brothers, Richard Styron and his wife Joanne and Bennie Styron and his wife Danielle, all of Cedar Island; sisters, Janet Lee Fulcher of Beaufort and Caldonia Gaskill, Ellen Goodwin and Blondie Goodwin of Cedar Island; sisters-in-law, Agnes Styron and Jennifer Styron, both of Cedar Island; grandchildren, Noel Goodwin and her husband Daniel, Megan Martinez and her fiancé Dak, Michael “Dew” Winchester, Cameron Day, Donald Joseph “DJ” Goodwin and his wife Sarah, Kailyn Salter, Perry Austin, Jacob Salter, Jack Goodwin, Josh Goodwin and Johnny Salter; great-grandchildren, Erica Fulp, Lela Palacios, Tyler Nichols, Xander Palacios, Xavier Palacios, Embly Wormell and Everleigh Wormell; stepgrandchildren, Olivia Lee and her husband Sean and Jessica Rocha and her husband Antonio; lifelong friend, Sharon Goodwin Curry of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Naomi Styron; brothers, Donald Styron, Curtis Styon and Harliss Styron; sisters, Addie Goodwin and Ester Gilgo; and brothers-in-law, Carl Fulcher, Kenneth Gaskill, Troy Goodwin and Jimmie Goodwin.
The family would like to send out a special thanks to Donna Wade, Pruitt Health Sea Level and Pruitt Home Health and Hospice.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pilgrims Rest Original Freewill Baptist Church in Cedar Island.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts in Winnie’s name can be given to Pilgrims Rest Original Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Ellen Goodwin, 2431 Cedar Island Road, Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
