JUDY CAMPBELL WILLIS, Harkers Island
Judy Campbell Willis, 66, of Harkers Island, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 17th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy, Rev. D.J. Merle Hunt Jr. and Brother Anthony Nelson.
EARL TAYLOR, Salter Path
Earl Taylor, 79, of Salter Path, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RAYMOND HAUTSCH, New Bern
Raymond Hautsch, 61, of New Bern, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, N.C.
