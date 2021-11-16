Dorothy Harker, Beaufort
Dorothy Harker, 78, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Mike Noe Jr., New Bern
Mike Noe, Jr., 56, of New Bern, formerly of Carteret County, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CONNIE W. HALL, Morehead City
Connie W. Hall, 86, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JAMES ROSS SR., New Bern
James Ross Sr., 81, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Bayview Nursing Home in New Bern. Mr. Ross will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Cemetery in New Bern. James was born in New Bern, North Carolina, on November 27, 1939, to the late John and Oleta Ross. He worked faithfully with the Singer Sewing Company and with Sprint. As a proud Elk Lodge member, James was pleased to join in their mission in supporting each other, American patriotism and serving the community.
