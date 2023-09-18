Rodney Earl Lewis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023, at his home.
Rodney attended First Free will Baptist Church of Beaufort. He was a member of the Crystal Coast RC Club, which is a model airplane flying club that he enjoyed dearly. He is probably best known for his 32 years of dedicated service as a funeral director at Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at First Free will Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Richard Paterson officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 27 years, Amanda Tilghman Lewis, of Beaufort; daughter, Victoria Lynn Lewis, of Beaufort; son, Hayden Walker Lewis, of Beaufort; sister, Donna Cayton, of Morehead City; two nieces, Alexandria Cayton, of Raleigh, and Reagan Tilghman of Union, SC; two nephews, Brandon Cayton and wife, Tanner, of Beaufort, Willis Tilghman, of Union, SC; his wife’s parents, Carl and Nancy Tilghman; and brother-in-law and wife, Jason and Carolyn Tilghman, of Union, SC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Alice Lewis.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to: First Free will Baptist Church of Beaufort, PO Box 2069, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
