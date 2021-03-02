Angela “Angie” Marie Wendt-Ulin, 45, of Peletier, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home.
Her celebration of life service is Saturday at Crystal Coast Assembly of God with Pastor H. C. Hardesty officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan Ulin of the home; son, Chase Ulin of the home; stepdaughter, Alanna Ulin of Hubert; mother and stepfather, Deborah and J. Vann Parker of Emerald Isle; nephews; niece; and several uncles and one aunt.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Renee Driver; and her stepfather, Henry Archie Laney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the children’s education fund at Navy Federal Credit Union.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
