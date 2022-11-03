Olive W. Turner, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 5th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Olive was born on October 17, 1931, in Swansboro, North Carolina, to the late William and Margie Wiggins. Coming from a large family, she was one of eight children. Olive’s wonderful personality and special way of caring for others will be cherished by her family who will remember her as a loving mother and proud grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie Rhue (Daniel) of Beaufort; sons, Randy Turner of New Bern, and Gerald Turner (Beverly) of Beaufort; grandchildren, Jeff Taylor (Cindy) of Farmville, Jerry Taylor (Misty) of Smithfield, Randall Turner (Sasha) of Maryland, Christina Golden (Chris) of Beaufort, Crystal Hill (Jamie) of Beaufort, Ray Adams (Lisa) of Sanford, and Danielle Saunders (Billy) of Port Orange, FL; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Isabelle Eubank and Lora Birdwell, both of Kinston; and brothers, Bill Wiggins and Thomas Wiggins, both of Virginia, Robert Wiggins (Kathy) of Morehead City, and Leonard Wiggins (LaRae) of Swansboro.
In addition to her parents, Olive was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Pete” Turner, who passed away in 1977; her sister, Mary Garner; and daughter-in-law, Linda Turner.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Debbie Pugh and Georganne Horrell for all their love and support over the years.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
