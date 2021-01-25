Greta Delaine Emory, 65, of Harkers Island, finished her earthly journey Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, surrounded by loving family.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Huggings Memorial Baptist Church on Harkers Island with Pastor Dell Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Oscar Davis Cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required and seating will be very limited in the church. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page and at noefs.net.
Delaine was a sweet and loving person who never met a stranger. If you saw her out and about, she was usually with her soulmate and trouble buddy, Bruiser. She loved God and on Sundays could usually be found at Huggins Memorial. Conversations with her soon turned to her family, always showing pictures of her kids. She was fiercely proud of them and would say “I'm not bragging; but you know your crows are always the blackest.”
Her infectious smile and loving nature will be dearly missed by everyone who came in contact with her.
Left to carry on her memory are her husband, Garfield “Bruiser” Emory of the home; son, Ryan Emory and wife Jutta; grandsons, Johnathan and Adam Emory of Core Creek; sister, Pam Waters and husband Ricky; nephew, Steven Waters and wife Debbie; niece, Odessa Lewis and husband Jon; and five great-nieces and nephews, Cooper, Ashley, Ella, Gideon and Anna-Grace, all of Charleston, S.C. She is also survived by her special aunt, Audrey Salter of Williston; and cousin, Shelley Guthrie of Davis.
Delaine was met in her heavenly home by her parents, Garland and Beulah Hamilton.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Special thanks to the PCU and CCU staff of Carteret Health Care, who took wonderful care of her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carteret Health Care Foundation or Huggins Memorial Baptist Church.
