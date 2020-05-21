Micah Ivan Futch, 38, of Asheville, originally of Beaufort, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Asheville.
His graveside service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort with Apostle Ezekiel Murrell Jr. officiating.
He is survived by his son, Micaiah Futch of Beaufort; his mother, Lillie Batshoun; his stepfather, Issa Batshoun of Beaufort; father, Michael Futch of Morehead City; three brothers, Dee Morris of Beaufort, Michael Hill of Seattle, Wash., and Marvin Hill of Havelock; sister, Charmaine Morris of Havelock; and special aunt.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
