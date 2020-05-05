Linda Darleen Stouffer, 75, of Newport, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her private graveside funeral service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown, Md. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
A loving mother and grandmother, Linda was born March 30, 1945, at Washington County Hospital in Hagerstown, Md., to Cleggett Elwood Lecrone and Gladys May Bowers Lecrone. Linda was a 1963 graduate of South Hagerstown High School. After graduating, Linda stayed in the Hagerstown area working for Household Finance for 20 years, Kidde Credit for 10 years and Valley Credit. Her last job was with Checkmate in Frederick.
Linda was married to the deceased Joseph Keefer Stouffer and raised one son, Joseph “Jody” Elwood Stouffer.
Linda had a passion for gardening, flowers and landscaping, spending hours every day in her yard "playing in the dirt" in Greenberry Hills in Hagerstown and later in Keedysville, Md. She was also a devote Christian, staying very active in church as a longtime member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in Hagerstown, where she enjoyed singing and participating in the choir.
After retiring at the age of 62, Linda moved to Sanford to be closer to her son, Jody Stouffer, his wife, Melissa Ann Moore Stouffer, and their daughter, Savannah Lynn Stouffer. Linda continued to follow her love of working in the yard and joined St. Luke's United Methodist Church while also becoming a member of the choir. Linda gave back to her community by volunteering at St. Luke's and at the Christian United Outreach Center. In 2018, she made one final move, following her son and his family to Newport, fulfilling a lifelong dream to live at the beach, where she attended St. Peter's United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Jody; daughter in law, Melissa; and granddaughter, Savannah.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Elwood; and mother, Gladys.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for monetary donations that will be used to establish a scholarship at South Hagerstown High School in Linda Stouffer's name. Please send any monetary donations to South Hagerstown High School, 1101 South Potomac St., Hagerstown, MD 21740. In the memo line, please add “Linda Stouffer Memorial Scholarship.”
Arrangements are by Rest Haven Funeral Home Inc.
