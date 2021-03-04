Derrick Brandon Lewis, 46, of Broad Creek, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at his home.
His memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at White Oak Church of God in Newport, officiated by Pastor Richard Franklin.
Derrick was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Isabella Lewis of Jacksonville; sons, Gabriel Kevin Lewis of Huntsville, Ala., and Michael Brandon Lewis of Broad Creek; stepfather, Michael Rodgers of Tennessee; maternal grandmother; aunts; and uncles.
Derrick was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Carol Lewis; and maternal grandfather.
The family will receive friends half an hour prior to the service at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Derrick may be made to Loaves and Fishes counseling, P.O. Box 2535, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.