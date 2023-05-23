MGySgt Frank William Schwarz Jr., USMC Retired, 83, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
His funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24th, at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Father Jim Buchholz. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 23rd at Annunciation Catholic Church.
Frank was born on June 16, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Frank and Elizabeth Schwarz. A proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Frank honorably served his country for 30 dedicated years. Following the military, Frank embarked on a 2nd career with Cherry Point where he worked faithfully for 20 years.
Active in his community, Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Advisory Board of the Havelock Senior Center, where he was also a member. Frank had a great love of sports, and with his keen eye and balanced judgment, he refereed sports in Havelock, including baseball, basketball, football, and soccer. In his early years, he was an avid marathon runner.
Frank was an honest and generous man and loving father, grandfather, godfather, and friend to all. Those remaining to cherish his memory include his daughter, Christine Coiley (Robert), of Holly Springs, NC; sons, Frank Schwarz III (Stefanie), of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Paul Schwarz (Brent), of Panama City Beach, FL, and Shawn Schwarz (Amy), of Woodstock, GA; grandchildren, Hannah Roberts, Emma Coiley, Tyler Schwarz, Ethan Schwarz, Olivia Schwarz, Jillian Schwarz, Zoe Schwarz, and Alex Schwarz.
We are all comforted knowing Frank is now reunited with his wife, Therese Schwarz, and son, Michael Schwarz, in Heaven.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions, may be made to Annunciation Catholic Church, 246 E Main St., Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
