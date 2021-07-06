Geneva Pearl Howard Bell, 77, of Newport, went to be with our Lord and Savior Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 8, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed on her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Geneva was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a long-time bookkeeper for Blue Bell Textiles Co. and Beaufort House Restaurant. Geneva was a devoted member of Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church.
Geneva is survived by her daughter, Sherry Bell Barnes; grandchildren, James Maxton Lewis and fiancée Jennifer Allen, Randi S. Bell and fiancé Gideon Hughes, Channyng Bell, Maxton Bell, Seth Bell and Delaney Bell; great-grandsons, Israel Bell and Maxton Bell Jr.; siblings, Janice Squires, Mart Bell Jr., Jerry Bell, David Bell, Paul Bell and Reba Green; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. James E. Howard; mother, Mildred Garner Howard; husband, James Maxton Bell Sr.; daughter, Donna Lynn Bell; sons, James Maxton Bell Jr. and Julian Vincent Bell; and great-granddaughters, Arrell Bell and Maddison Bell.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
