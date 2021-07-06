Geneva Bell

Geneva Pearl Howard Bell, 77, of Newport, went to be with our Lord and Savior Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home.

Her funeral service will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, July 8, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick.  Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed on her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.

Geneva was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a long-time bookkeeper for Blue Bell Textiles Co. and Beaufort House Restaurant. Geneva was a devoted member of Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Geneva is survived by her daughter, Sherry Bell Barnes; grandchildren, James Maxton Lewis and fiancée Jennifer Allen, Randi S. Bell and fiancé Gideon Hughes, Channyng Bell, Maxton Bell, Seth Bell and Delaney Bell; great-grandsons, Israel Bell and Maxton Bell Jr.; siblings, Janice Squires, Mart Bell Jr., Jerry Bell, David Bell, Paul Bell and Reba Green; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. James E. Howard; mother, Mildred Garner Howard; husband, James Maxton Bell Sr.; daughter, Donna Lynn Bell; sons, James Maxton Bell Jr. and Julian Vincent Bell; and great-granddaughters, Arrell Bell and Maddison Bell.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.