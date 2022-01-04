Reva Louise Wheeler Styron, 65, of Cedar Island, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Duke Regional Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Cedar Island Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Reva was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on September 21, 1956, to the late Irvin and Patricia Willis. She lived on Cedar Island where she attended Cedar Island United Methodist Church. Her great compassion and care made her a wonderful, certified nurses’ assistant at Sea Level Assisted Living and then at Snugg Harbor. Her cats, Sally Mae and Cricket, always brought a smile to her face. Reva loved her family and appreciated the bond she had with each of them.
She is survived by her husband, Rex Styron of the home; and sisters, Irvina Lawrence of Beaufort, Vickie Baysden (Lee) of Zebulon, and Lynn Lewis of Newport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, JR Merrill who passed away in March of 2021; and maternal grandparents, George and Appie Hardy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial cards may be made to the Munden Funeral Home in memory of Reva Styron, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
