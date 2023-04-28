Ruth R. Fann, 87, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00am at the Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Lorenzo Stokes officiating. The family received friends Friday from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Freedom Way Freewill Baptist Church Youth Fund, 207 Queens Rd., Hubert, NC 28539.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
