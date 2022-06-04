CYNTHIA TERRELL ALLEN, Carolina Beach
Cynthia Terrell Allen, 71, of Carolina Beach, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RANDY NORRIS LOVETTE. Atlantic Beach
Randy Norris Lovette, 71, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Carteret Landing. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. King Cole. He will be laid to rest at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids.
KAREN M. KENNEY, Newport
Karen M. Kenney, 67, of Newport, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
SHAWN ROUSE JUSTICE, Morehead City
Shawn Rouse Justice, 57 of Morehead City, NC passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Shawn was born in Clinton, South Carolina on February 18, 1965, to the late Fred Alan Rouse and Grace Bost Rouse. Shawn was a loving wife to her late husband Jim, a devoted mother to her children, a loving sister, aunt and a friend to so many.
FREDERICK C. ROWE, JR., Newport
Staff Sgt. Frederick C. Rowe Jr., USMC, Retired, 80, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Arrangements and obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
REV. MICHAEL JOHL RELYEA, Atlantic Beach
Rev. Michael Johl Relyea, 79, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the home of his daughter. Service information and a full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
