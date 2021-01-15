Shelby Monroe Freeman, 101, of Colerain and Morehead City, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home in Morehead City.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private, graveside celebration of Shelby’s life will be held by his immediate family. Plans for a memorial service honoring Shelby's life will be announced at a later date.
From birth to death, he lived life to the fullest.
He was a second lieutenant pilot in the U.S. Army who flew 25 missions in a B-24 Liberator Bomber in World War II. He moved to Morehead City in 1951 to operate the Frontier Village Motel in Atlantic Beach. Since that time, Mr. Freeman has owned and operated several businesses, including the Iron Steamer Fishing Pier, Freeman’s Discount Bait and Tackle, Atlantic Beach Grading Co., Paper Bag manufacturing company, San Juan 21 manufacturing plant, Portside Marina and Shelby’s Antique and Collector Cars. During his years in Atlantic Beach and Morehead City, he was instrumental in the development of Pine Knoll Shores, an active officer in the chamber of commerce, served a number of years as chairman of Carteret County Hospital Board and the city zoning board. Additionally, he served on the board of regents at Chowan College and worked hard to build the Republican Party in Carteret County and the state of North Carolina.
Shelby enjoyed sailing, dancing and had a strong commitment to his community. He loved and supported the Carteret Community Theatre, and you could always count on him to loan out his antique cars for parades and weddings.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen Arthur Freeman and wife Marty of Morehead City and Allan Scott Freeman and wife Lisa of Clearwater, Fla.; daughtera, Rebecca Freeman Walter Dunn and husband William “Bill” of Tampa, Fla., and Shelley Freeman Todd of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Alexander James Walter and wife Melanie of Tampa, Fla.; and great-grandsons, Alexander James Walter Jr. and Wyatt Theodore Walter of Tampa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor be made to Chowan University, c/o Berth Brown Freeman Education Fund, One University Place, Murfreesboro, NC 27855.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.