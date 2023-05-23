Patricia Springle, Augusta
In Loving Memory of Patricia Lee Springle (nee Hamilton) Patricia Lee Springle, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and companion, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, May 21, 2023. She was born on July 3, 1949, in Augusta, Georgia, and brought joy and love into the lives of those around her.
Dorothy "Dottie" Grisham, Morehead City
Dorothy “Dottie” Grisham, 87, of Morehead, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at her home. Dottie was the true matriarch of the family and a proud Morehead Native. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Gray and husband, Hal of Newport; granddaughter, Amie Grennan of Morehead; numerous nieces and nephews; two special nieces, Traci Sokolosky and Sheila Edwards.
WANDA RENEE EDWARDS, Newport
Wanda Renee Edwards, 42, of Newport, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 30th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dave Stuart.
TINA MARIE PRYSTASH, Morehead City
Tina Prystash, 59, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at East Carolina University Medical Center in Greenville, following a 6-year battle with cancer. Tina never complained and always had a smile to share with others.
TINA MARIE PRYSTASH, Morehead City
Tina Prystash, 59, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at East Carolina University Medical Center in Greenville, following a 6-year battle with cancer. Tina never complained and always had a smile to share with others.
PAULA ANNE LEWIS, Davis
Paula Anne Lewis, 65, of Davis, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 25th at the Salter Family Cemetery in Davis, officiated by Rev. Rusty Willis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.