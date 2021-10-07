Lois Taylor Lewis, 83, of Newport, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, surrounded by family in her home.
The graveside service will be open to the public and is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed on through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Lois was born on April 24, 1938, in the home across the street from where she passed. Lois’s life was filled with smiles, strength, warmth, empathy, generosity, and laughter. Her strong love for Jesus and living life the way He did, inspired others to love Him also.
Lois met her husband Greg at Morehead City High School, and they were married in 1957. They spent 64 loving, faithful, devoted years together. She had a passion for family and spending time with them and was so proud of her three children and six grandchildren.
Lois worked at the U.S. Marine Base at Cherry Point in the Technical Library after spending many years as a full-time homemaker. Lois spent her life selflessly serving the Lord and others at Soundview Free Will Baptist Church. She had a deep passion for music and singing, cooking for others which brought her great joy, and a deep love for the culture and people of Carteret County.
She is survived by her family: husband, Gregory P. Lewis; son, Greg Lewis, Jr. and wife Tracey of Newport, NC; daughter, Valerie Lewis Kennedy and husband Jay of Maitland, FL; daughter, Joni Lewis Mansfield and husband Mark of Morehead City, NC; and grandchildren, Hannah Kennedy Sellers and husband Dr. Jason, Megan Mansfield, Kathryn Kennedy Ernst and husband John, Jessica Lewis, Michael Mansfield, and Maddelyn Mansfield.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Butler Taylor, and wife Letha Garner Taylor; and five siblings.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.giftfunds.stjude.org/loislewis), Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/), or Soundview Freewill Baptist Church, PO Box 1985, Newport, NC, 28570, all in memory of Lois Taylor Lewis.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.