Rita Faye Glover Chunn, 69, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home in Atkinson.
Her funeral service is at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Manley Rose Jr. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Rita was born Oct. 22, 1950, in Sea Level to the late Robert Glover and Sheila Butrey Mason. Many will remember Rita from her business, Rita’s Floral Design in Beaufort, which she owned and operated for numerous years. Her love of flowers and creativity were seen with each arrangement she lovingly made. Rita attended Maranatha Pentecostal Holiness Church in Beaufort prior to moving to Atkinson.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Chunn Corbett and husband Adam of Atkinson; son, Robert Lee Chunn of Wilmington; sisters, Ann Glover Jones, Donna Gail Garner and husband Eddie, all of Beaufort, and Sandra Ridley of Colorado; brother, Bruce Glover of Beaufort; and grandson, John Adam Corbett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Lee Chunn; sister, Virgia K. Garner; brother, William Robert Glover; and grandson, Bobby Lee Dudley.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
