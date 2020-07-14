Joseph Montgomery Creech, 78, of Cape Carteret, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Freddie Braswell. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures.
Joseph was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Raleigh to the late Samuel and Esther Creech. He began his career with Winn Dixie and later went on to work as a truck driver with Roadway Express, where he worked for 25 years. He was a member of Emerald Isle Baptist Church and many in our community will remember him for the time he served as a commissioner of Bogue.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Creech of the home; daughter, Debbie Creech Wainwright and husband J.L. of Louisburg; son, Craig Creech of Cape Carteret; sisters, Charlotte Bagwell of Clayton, Sue Clark of Hillsborough and Pam Tucker of Raleigh; grandchildren, Avery Jones and wife Mariah of Tacoma, Wash., Joe Creech of Four Oaks and Samantha Jones of Louisburg; great-grandchildren, Connor, Kaylee and Ethan; special girls, Abigail and Anna Pearson; and furry cat friend, AJ.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Emerald Isle Baptist Church, 304 Emerald Plantation Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.