Ricky Allen Harvell, 65, of Newport, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Jay Noe officiating.
Ricky loved to be on the water and worked as a commercial fisherman. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Senter of Newport; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Harvell of Atlantic Beach; sister, Barbara H. Piner of Beaufort; nephews, Jason and Jordan Piner of Beaufort; stepson, Jason Senter; and the extended Senter family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Barbara Harvell; and his brother, Jerry Harvell.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
