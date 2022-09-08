Marlene Davis Kelly, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Marlene was born on July 27, 1935, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to the late H.T. and Margaret Caulder Davis. She owned and operated a daycare center for 25 years. In 1985, she and her husband of 60 years, Floyd, moved from Raleigh to Cape Carteret. They bought and remodeled the Old Bear Lodge, renaming it the Waterway Inn of Cedar Point.
Marlene was a member at First Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School, worked in the kitchen and assisted with the decorating committee. She later transferred her membership to First United Methodist Church, joining her daughter Tina’s family in worship there.
More than anything, Marlene will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband, Floyd Kelly; daughters, Vickie Lowery of Raleigh, Kathy Easley of Broad Creek, Margaret Wells and husband Robby of Cape Carteret, Tina Epps and husband Troy of Morehead City; sons, Paul Lowery and wife Wanda of Raleigh and Hugh Lowery of Raleigh; grandchildren, Shannon Lowery, Chase Lowery, Robert Hedrick, Blake Easley, Josh Wells, Taylor Lowery, Paige Lowery Jackson, Harley Lowery, Logan Epps and Tucker Epps; along with 7 great-grandchildren, Keely Lowery, Carter Hedrick, Gavin Hedrick, Madison Hedrick, Zayden Lowery, Riley Jackson, and Grayson Jackson.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her son, Michael Lowery and brother, Earl Davis.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Broad Street Clinic Foundation, 534 North 35th Street, Suite K, Morehead City NC 28557 or First United Methodist, 900 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557.
The family would like to thank Pat Willis, Marty Conroy, Betty Morgan, Brandie Hedrick, Pastor Powell, Pastor Patrick, and Pastor Sarah, along with friends and neighbors, and Carteret Health Care Home Health and Hospice, and Community Home Care and Hospice of Swansboro.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
