Louise Garner Glover, 92, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed on her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
Louise was born July 3,1929, in New Bern to the late Capt. Ted Garner, Sr. (founder of the Sanitary Restaurant) and Lura Barbour Garner. She was the owner and operator of the Sea Pony, an antiques and gift shop on Evans Street next to the Sanitary in Morehead City. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Louise loved decorating, reading, gourmet cooking, and traveling abroad to find unique items for her shop.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet Merrell Sanacore and husband Joe of Morehead City, Beverly Glover-Wood and husband Walter of Beaufort, and Katherine “Kathy” Glover and Richard Baillie of Morehead City; son, Ronny L. Merrell of Robbinsville; sister, Gwen Garner Inzer and husband John of Aiken, SC; brother, Ted Garner, Jr. and wife Shirley of Morehead City; grandchildren, James B. Glover, Mason McCaulie, and Brandon McCaulie; and great-grandchild, Zoe McCaulie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill B. Glover, an architect who practiced in Greensboro.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
