Rebecca J. Adams, 76, of Greenville, formerly of Newport, died early Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
There will be no service.
Becky was a 1962 graduate of Newport High School. She was employed as a respiratory therapist at Vidant Health for many years.
Becky is survived by many cousins and friends.
Becky was predeceased by her parents, Harvey Mitchell Adams and Mary B. Willis Adams; a sister, Mary Sue Adams; and a brother, H. Mitchell Adams, all of Newport.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
(Paid obituary)
