KEITH BUCK SR., Morehead City
Keith Buck Sr., 61, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 23rd, at Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Marty Welch.
ELIZABETH "LIBBY" STEADHAM, Gloucester
Elizabeth "Libby" Steadham, 64, of Gloucester, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at her home. The full obituary is forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.