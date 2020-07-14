Elder Hill “Buster” Jones Jr., 77, of Nichols, S.C., went to be with his Lord Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Morehead City.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Jones-Goodyear Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim Burleson officiating and directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.
Buster was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Charleston, S.C., to the late Elder Hill Jones Sr. and the late Catherine Walden Jones. Mr. Jones was a graduate of Mullins High School, Gordon Military Academy and the Medical University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy. He had served his country proudly and was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Mr. Jones was a retired pharmacist, practicing in both Carolinas. For fun, Buster enjoyed working in his garden, reading and studying U.S. history and especially loved eating a bowl of peach ice cream when he got a chance. He was a member of Nichols United Methodist Church.
Surviving Mr. Jones are his son, Samuel Arcie Jones and his wife Hunter Daniel Jones of Newport; his daughter, Catherine Jones Laney and her husband Frank Laney of Greenville; his grandchildren, Noah Laney, Dylan Laney and Caroline Jones; and his two brothers, Charles and wife Charlotte Jones of Columbia and Allen Jones of Surfside Beach.
Mr. Jones was predeceased by his loving wife, Linda Strain Jones.
The family will receive friends and well wishers following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nichols United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 20, Nichols, SC 29581.
Arrangements are by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.
