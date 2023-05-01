HARRY CHASE RIVERS, Newport
Harry Chase Rivers Sr., 87, of Newport, passed away at his home on Monday, May 1, 2023. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 3rd, at Amariah Garner Memorial Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Pastor Joseph Park.
ANNE C. MOHR, Pikeville, formerly of Havelock
Anne C. Mohr, age 86, went home to be with the Lord, on 30th April 2023. Her funeral service will be held at 11 am Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Jim Daub. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
