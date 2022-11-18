Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Bruce was born on October 4, 1948, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Leonard and Joan Parrott. With a strong sense of justice and civic duty, Bruce served in the Oklahoma Police Force for 8 years. From there he attended law school, obtaining his Doctorate and practicing law in the Oil and Gas Industry.
Bruce made the move to the Crystal Coast 11 years ago, which was also when he married his loving wife, Janie. Bruce’s gentle nature, combined with this his civic and law knowledge, led him to be a Guardian ad Litem, where he helped numerous children in our community.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Janie Parrott of the home; son, Blake Parrott of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister, Lisa Thurman of Pharr, Texas; and granddaughter, Emmy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Parrott.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
