Xenophon Fearrington (“Mike”) Mason, 99, of Harlowe, passed away quietly from natural causes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
He is survived by his son, Charles Mason and wife, Susan, of Atlantic; daughter, Jennifer Mason of Apex; son, Jeffrey Mason of Kernersville; daughter, Stephanie Shady and husband, Jim, of Beaufort; two grandchildren (Dawn Mason Thomas and Mason Shady) and two great-grandchildren (Peyton Thomas and Hannah Thomas). Mike is also survived by his special friend and caregiver of many years, Lib Aldridge, of Harlowe.
Mike was predeceased in death by his wife of 46 years, Selma Nelson Mason.
He was born in Harlowe, North Carolina, on January 23, 1923, the second child of Roy and Beatrice Mason. His older brother (Merle Gresham Mason) and two younger sisters (Mary Louise Langdon and Betty Jane Diffee) are no longer living. All four siblings were delivered by their grandfather, Dr. Charles North Mason, who named the boys based on American and Greek military figures and completing their birth certificates based on his preference. However, their mother stepped in when it came time to name her daughters.
Mike loved any vehicle that moved and would drive or ride anywhere at any time. As a teenager, he worked for a trucking company before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in June 1942 and serving in Guam and other locations during World War II. He later enlisted in the U.S. National Guard in 1949 and served in the Korean War until 1952. Afterwards, he worked in the Naval Air Reworks Facility (NARF) at MCAS Cherry Point, then for the Town of Morehead City, before retiring. On Saturdays, he would drive a bus to Beaufort, allowing Harlowe and other rural residents a cheap and efficient way to do their shopping.
A private graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either Harlowe United Methodist Church, c/o Cary Temple, 5129 Highway 101, Newport, NC 28570: or Community Home Care and Hospice, 662 W. Corbett Avenue, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
