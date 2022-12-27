Thomas Joseph Grady Sr., age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Tom, husband of Elizabeth (Betty) McLaughlin Grady, was born in East Orange, NJ on December 21, 1931. The youngest of seven children born to Esther Fox Grady and Henry F. Grady. He attended school in East Orange and joined the United States Air Force at age 18, following the death of his mother, with ambitions to become a pilot. However, he became a military police officer, and was stationed all over the country, and later served two years in Guam.
May 16, 1954, he met his wife, Betty, and eight days later they eloped. Their marriage lasted for 68 years and 7 months to the day of his passing. They went everywhere together, except for the golf course. Golf was Tom’s most joyous hobby, scoring three hole-in-ones in his lifetime.
Following his military service, Tom became a New Jersey State Trooper and served his great state for ten years, delivering three babies during his career. After his time with the state police, he joined the insurance industry.
In 1986, Tom and Betty moved to North Carolina. He loved the water and fishing and obtained his Captain’s license. He also obtained his general contractors license and enjoyed a successful career building several homes and buildings on the Crystal Coast. Tom worked with Bivens and Burnette Architects in the construction of the Carteret County Courthouse addition as well as the Morehead City Primary School. Tom also received his pilot’s license, from the regional airport in Beaufort, NC.
Both Tom and his wife enjoyed traveling and took many cruises, bus tours to the great out West, trips to Canada, several visits to Ireland, and to Vienna, Austria to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Tom truly lived life to the fullest and enjoyed life’s simple pleasures.
He leaves behind his wife, Betty; his beloved children, son Thomas Joseph Grady, Jr., of Columbia, SC ; daughter Susan Grady Cannon and her husband, Reggie Cannon of Morehead City; his six grandchildren: Stephen Grady and wife Michele and their son Thomas from Bricktown, NJ; Bryan Grady and wife Kristen of Myrtle Beach, SC; Andrew Lawerence and daughter Skyler and son Lucas of Bricktown, NJ; Jeff Ries and wife Meghan, daughters Emma, Evelyn, and Elsie from Clayton, NC; Katie Gallagher and husband Billy and daughter Lillian; and his great grandson Kasey Kawas of Eatontown, NJ. Tom had the privilege of knowing and loving his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Grady was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters and his daughter, Karen Grady Johnson and his granddaughter, Stacey Grady Kawas.
A Gathering of Friends will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, 201 Professional Circle, Morehead City, NC on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 10:00 to 12:00 PM.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the medical staff of Carteret Health Care for the incredible care Tom received over the last eight weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org) in his honor
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
