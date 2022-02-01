Lloyd V. Culpepper, 88, of Mill Creek, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Bayview Cemetery in Mill Creek.
Lloyd was born and raised in Mill Creek, North Carolina, on October 15, 1933, to the late Ira and Alice Culpepper. As a proud American, he honorably served in the United States Coast Guard for 3 ½ years. His lifetime work as a long shoreman and commercial fisherman meant that Lloyd spent many hours on the open water where each day brought new challenges but was always filled with a sense of achievement.
He is survived by his loving wife, Loretta E. Culpepper of the home; stepson, Tommy “Buddy” Haynes and wife Patty of Mill Creek; step grandchildren, Lori Ford of Morehead City, Jill Swain of New Jersey, and Doug Ford of Mill Creek; along with numerous friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Marie Culpepper; sons, Donnie Ray Culpepper and Brian Culpepper; stepdaughter, Jeanie “Susie” Swain; second wife, Gloria Lewis Culpepper; and siblings, Marie Winberry, Norman Culpepper and Tommy Culpepper.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Free Will Baptist Church, 2413 Mill Creek Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
