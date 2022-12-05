Thurman A. “Pete” Dail, 74, of Newport, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His graveside service will be held at 11am, Friday, December 9, 2022, at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Pete was born on April 3, 1948, in Greenville, NC, to the late Jasper and Martha Rae Dail. In Pete’s younger years he enjoyed hunting and being out in nature. He was a dedicated soldier in the U.S. Army for over 22 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer.
Pete loved food, especially Bojangles, and his favorite dessert was banana pudding. He was a kind and compassionate soul who would do anything for anyone. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing solitaire and loved watching his UNC Tarheels play. Pete will be deeply missed. He was loved by many nieces, nephews, family, and furry companions.
He is survived by his sister, Wendy Troupe of Newport; brother, Dr. Ed Dail of Newport; nephews, Paul and Beth, and Eddie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Dail, Jimmy Dail, Dalton Ray Dail; sister-in-law, Cynthia Dail; grandparents, William and Nina Skinner, Edward Dail and his wife.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.