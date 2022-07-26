Dolores Clark, 85, formerly of Newport, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home in Summerville, South Carolina.
Her funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, August 1, at Community Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Billy Knox. The family will receive friends an hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days. Her graveside service will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
