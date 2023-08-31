Arlene Ferland Keroack, 88, of Havelock, North Carolina, peacefully passed away on August 29, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
A graveside service for Arlene will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 10th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, officiated by Rev. Jim Daub.
Born on December 14, 1934, in Livermore Falls, Maine, Arlene was the daughter of Wilfred Ferland and Jeannette Marceau Ferland. She was well respected in her profession as a secretary in the civil service industry. Her impeccable organizational skills and unwavering commitment made her an invaluable member of the teams she worked with. Arlene's gentle and kind spirit left an indelible mark on all who crossed her path.
Arlene loved nature and the outdoors. Working in the yard, tending to flowers, and enjoying gardening were incredibly fulfilling activities that brought her great joy. She appreciated the beauty of her plants and flowers and the time she invested in nurturing them. Arlene also enjoyed feeding the birds, watching them visit her feeder, and seeing the beauty of nature around her. Arlene had a special affinity for making chocolate chip cookies and was a master at making delicious desserts.
Arlene was a woman of great compassion and warmth, dedicated to her family who will remember her as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her children, Gary B. Keroack and wife Lynn, and Scott A. Keroack and wife Marcela, all of Swansboro; and her cherished grandchildren, Emily Keroack, Lauren Keroack, and Sophia Brocato, who brought immense joy and laughter into her life.
Arlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard Walton Keroack, Jr., who passed away in 2013; daughter, Catherine Conners; son, Stephen R. Keroack; granddaughter, Tiffany Guthrie; and her furry friends, her cat Winnie and her dog Little Buddy.
As an expression of sympathy flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
