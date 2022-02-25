Lucille "CeLe" Chrestensen, Morehead City
Lucille "CeLe" Chrestensen, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehab. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Bertha "Faye" Griffin, Morehead City
Bertha Faye Griffin, 80, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Wildwood Presbyterian Church of Newport with Jeff Mizell officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Renate Derr, Beaufort
Renate Meta Derr, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday February 25, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. To send flowers to Renate's family, please visit our floral store.
ELIZABETH ANN NOEL, Swansboro
Elizabeth Ann Noel, 67, of Swansboro, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ROBIN WRENN COOKE,Roanoke Rapids
Robin Wrenn Cooke, 66, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Robin was born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, on April 16, 1955, to the late Garland Wrenn who is survived by his wife, Amelia Wrenn. Robin honorably served 9 years in the United States Army where she worked as a medic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.