Allen Henley Woodard, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, six weeks after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.
There will be no public service, but the family will gather for a private ceremony in Beaufort at a time to be determined.
Born June 20, 1948, in Morehead City, Allen lived his entire life in Beaufort, but he traveled the seas as a commercial Menhaden crewman, pilot and captain up and down the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico, and later as a North Carolina Ferryboat captain in the Pamlico Sound.
He was the son of Dr. Warden L. Woodard Sr., a longtime dentist in Beaufort, and Sarah Elizabeth Bulla Woodard, who taught elementary school in Beaufort for many years. Allen attended Beaufort School until the 11th grade and was in the first graduating class and on the first varsity basketball team at East Carteret High School in 1967. He attended college at Chowan, Southwood and Campbell. Two of his lifelong passions were the North Carolina Tar Heels and archiving the proud history of the Menhaden and other maritime industries in Carteret County.
He also loved hosting family members and their friends in Beaufort for more than 40 years, including countless boat rides, creating an “alumni list” of 307 Front St. that is extensive.
Allen is survived by his brother, Jim Cummings and wife Sandi of Garner; sister-in-law, Sue Diggs Cummings of Garner; nephews, Ward Woodard and wife Debbie of Charlotte, Bert Woodard of Charlotte, Kevin Cummings of Raleigh, Clay Cummings of Dunn, Josh Cummings and wife Abigail of Salisbury and Jordan Cummings and wife Tiffany of Fort Mill, S.C.; nieces, Mary Ellen Nixon-Moore of Manchester, N.J., Renee Woodard Howard of Black Creek and Misty Woodard Hardison and husband Luke of New York, N.Y.; great-nephews, David Ramos and wife Allyson of Hillsborough, Evan Nixon of Eureka, Calif., Jesse Cummings of Albuquerque, N.M., Alex Nixon of New York, N.Y., Matthew Cummings of Pinetops, Lewis Woodard and wife Kim of Charlotte, C.J. Cummings of Dunn, Dylan Howard and wife Taylor and Jacob Hemp, all of Black Creek, Dylan Cummings of Beloit, Wis., Benson Hardison and Cross Hardison, both of New York, N.Y., and Clark Cummings of Salisbury; and great-nieces, Lindsay Woodard Willis and husband Hunt of Raleigh, Rachel Hemp Crumpler and husband Josh and Chelsea Hemp, all of Black Creek, Brandy Howard of Fremont, Audrey Cummings of Salisbury and Jane Cummings of Salisbury. Among his many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews is namesake, Caroline Henley Willis of Raleigh.
Allen is also survived by some special friends that made his village strong, Jackie and Deborah Booth of Beaufort, Yardenia Jackson of Harlowe and Shelton and Star Somers of Beaufort.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Dr. W. Lewis Woodard Jr. of Beaufort, Donald Cummings of Garner and Dr. Clement Woodard of Black Creek; sisters-in-law, Wilma Cummings Woodard of Beaufort and Brenda Cross Woodard of Black Creek; niece, Dawn Woodard Hemp of Wilson; and nephews, Richard Woodard of Philadelphia, Pa., and Fred Cummings and Jamy Cummings, both of Garner.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.