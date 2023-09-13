William “Bill” Mason Hill, 88, of Newport, North Carolina, bid his final farewell on Monday, September 11, 2023.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 15th, at Amariah Garner Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley.
Born on August 13, 1935, in Newport, NC, he was the son of the late Cecil and Emily Hill. Bill leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and dedication.
A patriot at heart, Bill proudly served his country as a member of the Coast Guard, exemplifying his dedication to protecting the nation he held dear. His commitment to service will never be forgotten, and his acts of valor and sacrifice will forever be celebrated.
Bill's tenacity and entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish himself as a successful businessman. He took pride in his work and was known for his genuine kindness and unwavering commitment to excellence.
Alongside his professional achievements, Bill also found solace and camaraderie as a member of the Moose Lodge, where he forged lifelong friendships and cherished memories.
He and his late wife, Selma, enjoyed making music together sharing that passion at rest homes and sending CD's to the Troops overseas.
Within his tight-knit family, William was adored as a loving father and doting grandfather. He leaves behind his daughters, Debbie Green and husband David, of Newport, Patti House, of Newport, "Sue Sue" Healey and husband John, of Newport; son, Danny Hill and wife Regina, of Newport; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Selma Pearl Hill and his grandson, D.W. Green.
Bill’s family will forever cherish the countless precious moments they shared together. His guidance, wisdom, and unwavering support will continue to shape their lives, serving as a testament to his unconditional love and devotion.
Special words from Bill, written in 2021: I'm currently under the care of some very special people and I wanted to write this letter so it could be shared with all of you and with them. My health is not good, in fact I’m not in good shape at all, but I want to say some things that should be said about some special and caring people. The Community Home Care and Hospice team in Swansboro, NC was there when I needed help with my brother who had Lou Gehrig's disease some years back. They also were there when I needed help with my wife when she had Alzheimer’s, and now they are helping me, and I have yet to find one of these caregivers that has ever been dishonest in talking to me or in providing me with the care and comfort I’ve needed as an old person. Everyone working within this agency has been so kind and good to me, and so I write this now so that when I pass, this letter can be shared with them so they will know that I have appreciated all they have done for me, and my family and I love ya’ll very much. With much thanks, Bill Hill.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
