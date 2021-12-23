Kendra George Murray, 47, of Beaufort, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Kendra George-Murray was well known and loved by her family, friends, and co-workers. A graduate of East Carteret High School and Carteret Community College she was an educator, having taught in Craven County at the Godette Headstart Center in Harlowe, NC. Kendra loved children and always gave her grandchildren, nephews, and goddaughter special attention.
Kendra was a member of Waterway Church Outreach Ministries Inc. in Morehead City, NC. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Willie M. George. Kendra leaves to cherish her memory Ms. Elizabeth George (Beaufort, NC), one son, Ozmeon George and his wife Chelsea Wavely George. Two grandsons, Chance, and Isaiah Wavely. Three siblings, Pastor Terria George of Beaufort, NC, Wendy George-McMillan (Emmanuel) Garner, NC. Steven George (Mary) Beaufort, NC. Five nephews, Joshua, Kingston, Mccoy, Giacomo, and Eden. Grandmother, Gertrude Madden Murray (Beaufort, NC) and one well-loved goddaughter, Janyah Murray, (Beaufort, NC) and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, church family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the George Family at 103 Olivia Road, Beaufort, NC and online condolences to Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
