Kenneth Elwood Guist, 92, of Durham, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Durham. He has family in Carteret County.
There will be no service.
He was born in Hennepin County, Minn., Feb. 17, 1928, to the late Leslie Earl Guist and Bessie Everson.
Kenneth joined the U.S. Marine Corps in March 1945 at the age of 17 and retired after 30 years as a master gunnery sergeant. He was a proud Marine and served in World War II, Korea and several tours in Vietnam. After retiring, Ken enjoyed traveling and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter, Theresa and husband Kenneth Lynch of Durham, and sons, Lawrence and wife Vicki Guist of Morehead City, Michael and wife Joetta Guist of Newport and Robert Guist of New Bern; as well as five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Fichter; four brothers; three sisters; and one grandson, Tyler Guist.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.S. Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” charity.
The Guist family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service of Durham. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
(Paid obituary)
