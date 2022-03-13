Gladys Range, Beaufort
Gladys C. Range, 92, of Beaufort passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Carmen Huston, Beaufort
Carmen Huston, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Janie Davis, Beaufort
Janie L. Davis, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at PruittHealth in Sea Level. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced shortly. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Joseph Bryant
Joseph Bryant, 67, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ANITA DAVIS, Havelock
Anita Davis, 69, of Cherry Point / Havelock, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
ALYCIA WILLIS WAITE, Beaufort
Alycia Willis Waite, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at her home. Alycia was born on September 14, 1939, in Atlantic, North Carolina, to the late Roland and Eula Willis. Living on the coast, Alycia spent plenty of time on the water where she enjoyed clamming, fishing, and throwing the cast net.
STEPHANIE ANNE FULCHER, Sea Level
It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Anne Fulcher on February 13, 2022, at the age of 42. She went to her heavenly home along with her precious son Kole, her soulmate Hunter, Pilot Teen, his son Jeffrey, and 3 boys she loved like her own Noah, Jake and Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.