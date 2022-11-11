Stewart M. Pickett Jr., 78, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Viridian in New Bern.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 14th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Stewart was born on February 2, 1944, in Durham, North Carolina, to the late Stewart and Betty Pickett. Honorably serving in the United States National Guard for 6 years, Stewart understood the importance of commitment and service with honor. It was with that passion that he served as the former mayor of Indian Beach and in various positions on the Town Council where he was well-loved by his constituents. Stewart was also a faithful member of the Crystal Coast Shrine Club as well as the Masonic Ocean Lodge #405.
While some knew Stewart through his civic duty, most knew him through the Big Oak Drive In & BBQ in Salter Path. He combined his outstanding culinary skills and great business sense to successfully run the Drive In for more than 30 years. Known as the home of the best shrimp burger on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, he enjoyed the families he served and the friendships he made along the way.
When Stewart wasn’t hard at work, he could be found on the golf course enjoying a round of golf, watching an ever-competitive Duke basketball game or an exciting NASCAR race. He loved going to Save-A-Stop in Salter Path to see the friendly faces and catch up on the local news. Stewart also enjoyed spending time in the shed with the local men in the community discussing how to solve the world’s problems. Stewart’s willingness to help others and his outgoing, wonderful personality will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Janet Pickett; daughters, Deborah Langhans (Brad) of Durham, NC and Diane Sherman (Jon) of Syracuse, NY; stepdaughter, Angela McCoy (Mark) of Raleigh, NC; sister, Carol Ray of Rock Hill, SC; brothers, Kenneth Pickett of Foscoe, NC and Marty Pickett (Sandra) of Cary, NC; and grandchildren, Travis Davis of Raleigh, NC, Casey Davis of Raleigh, NC, Griffin Langhans of Virginia Beach, VA, Hunter Langhans of Austin, TX and Ainsley McCoy of Raleigh, NC.
In addition to his parents, Stewart was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Pickett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
