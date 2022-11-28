Charlie "Captain Rex" Lewis Sr., 70, Gloucester, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
Charlie started out as a commercial fisherman, he would later work as a lineman in Cape May, NJ, and then as a locksmith. He then returned to commercial fishing in his later years.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Harkers Island.
He is survived by his five sons, Arvon Lewis of Savannah, GA; Charlie Rex Lewis of Gloucester; Matthew Steven Lewis of Newport; Nathan Carl Lewis of Newport; Ryan Christopher Lewis of Gloucester; 14 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; mother, Myra Lewis of Beaufort; step-mother, Trudy Lewis of Beaufort; brother, Nick Lewis of Melbourne, FL; sister, Delight Gifford of Palm Harbor, FL; brother, Randall “Russ” Lewis of Harkers Island; sister, Ginger Petrucci of Broad Creek.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arvon Lewis and his wife, Patricia Lewis.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
