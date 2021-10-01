Dr. Gloria Graham, 86, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of her life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at All Saints Anglican Church.
Gloria practiced medicine for over 60 years in Wilson and Morehead City. She deeply loved God, family, friends and all of her patients.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Graham, his fiance Michele Howell; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her honor to All Saints Anglican Church 290 McCabe Road, Newport NC 28570 or online at https://www.allsaints.live/give.
