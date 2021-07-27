Sue Salter, 81, of Morehead City, departed this world Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29 at Shell Hill Cemetery in Sea Level, officiated by Chaplain Rick Brooks. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Sue was born on July 29,1939, to the late James and Carrie Maholm. If you were lucky enough to have known Sue, you would know how much she loved to cook, garden, bake, cross stitch, and clean her house. She was also very active with the VFW and volunteering at the Senior Center in Morehead City.
Sue was a Licensed Practical Nurse where she loved to comfort and take care of others. After being retired for a few years, she decided to go back to school and become a phlebotomist. This took her to work at Carteret General Hospital. She never met a stranger and enjoyed interacting with the old and young alike.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Hardesty of Beaufort and Kathy Tripp and her husband, Charles of Farmville, NC; two granddaughters that she loved dearly, Savannah Carrie Winters Moore and her husband, Austin of Mooresville, NC and Baileigh Marie Winters Johnson and her husband, Kevin of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and great-grandson, Bennett Austin Moore of Mooresville, NC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Makely Gordon Salter.
If you feel led, please honor her memory by visiting someone that is sick or shut in, visit a friend in a nursing home, or plant a flower, her favorite was hydrangeas!
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the 3HC Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.