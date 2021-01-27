Eric Minor, 69, of Supply, formerly of Carteret County, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.
His graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City with the Rev. David Bruce officiating.
Mr. Minor is survived by his sister, Carole Whipp of Supply.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.